State takes action to address nationwide baby formula shortage

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced action Friday to address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The governor partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Women, Infants and Children Program and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to ensure parents who need formula get resources and support to provide for their babies.

“Today I spoke with Abbott leadership and offered support to help get production back on track.

“I will do everything I can as governor to boost baby formula production, getting it from factories to store shelves and into people’s homes.

“I urge federal leaders to use every tool at their disposal to boost formula protection. We’re tackling the shortage head-on in Michigan and working with our federal and private sector partners to fix supply logistics and ensure every baby has what they need,” said Governor Whitmer.

The Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team is also working to identify and investigate any instances of price gouging related to the shortage.

MDHHS released new guidance to help parents navigate the dos and don’ts amid the shortage.

The department says families should consider trying another brand of formula because most regular baby formulas are enough alike that most healthy babies can switch without problems.

MDHHS recommends that families do NOT feed their babies homemade formula or “water down” formulas to stretch them out.

For more safety information, click here.

