State surplus sale serving the community with essentials

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - People waiting in long lines for the doors to open Sounds like Black Friday, but nope this was the semi-annual Michigan Surplus Sale. FOX 47's Marcus Dash was there to see the mad rush.

It's not the new iPhone people waited in line for nearly two hours for, but it was for the goods and items the state has no use for anymore or has collected from places like the airport.

"The furniture we get from other state departments, we get a bunch of items from TSA stuff that's left at the airport, we get computers from LCC," said Timothy Bolles.

Office desks and conference tables ranging from $5 to $15.

Computer chairs $1 each.

It's deals like that, that keep Gabe Lopez, and his family coming back each year.

"We bought some tools last year that probably cost 45 bucks brand new and we probably paid like 3 bucks a piece for them. We are always finding good deals, that's why we come here," said Gabe Lopez.

Each year the state has a couple of unique items to sell. This year they had a drone, but that wasn't the hottest item they had.

"This year we had a minibike, a little motorcycle, which you wouldn't think you'd get at State Surplus," said Bolles.

While items like motorcycles and drones are cool and rare to see at the State Surplus Sale, It's, however, the day to day essentials that make this sale worthwhile.

"We found everything from t-shirts, pocket knives, found stuff for iPhones, charging stuff, we are always running out of that kind of stuff," said Lopez.

If you didn't get a chance to make it Saturday morning, everything they didn't sell will go to their online auction website called Mi bid.

As for the next Surplus Sale, you'll have to wait until December.