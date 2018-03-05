State reviewing East Lansing's pension plan, could order changes

The state Treasury Department is reviewing East Lansing's pension plan and could designate it as "underfunded" based on documents submitted by the city. The department's Local Retirement Reporting Team sent a letter to the city on March 1 informing it of the review.

The pension plan was 80% funded in 2003 but is only 50% funded right now. East Lansing says that's because of "below-average market returns" in recent years. Voters rejected a proposal to establish a city income tax to help bolster the fund. City leaders are now looking into cutting services to free up more money for retirement costs.

East Lansing will be asking for a waiver of underfunded status. The waiver request will be based on the following changes the city has made to address the shortage:

- changing benefits for new hires starting in 2010

- requiring existing employees to pay higher premiums

- putting an extra $4 million into the pension plan over the last 3 years

The city must submit the waiver request by April 16. If the request is denied the state will order East Lansing to submit a plan to fix the shortfall within 180 days. The city could apply for a 45-day extension. FOX 47 and fox47news.com will keep you updated on the process and what it means for city employees and retirees.