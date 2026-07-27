State Police to Hold Annual Safety Day for Children and Families

DIMONDALE, Mich. — The Michigan State Police will host a free, family-focused Safety Day this week at department headquarters in Dimondale, offering dozens of services and demonstrations aimed at protecting children, teens, and vulnerable adults.

The event, organized by the MSP Grants and Community Services Division, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at MSP Headquarters, 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale. Activities will be held outdoors. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to Wednesday, July 29.

Organizers say families will be able to visit about 40 information stations that promote health, safety, and wellbeing. Onsite experts will provide free fingerprinting, photographs and voice recordings for children and vulnerable adults. The digital files are saved to a flash drive families can take home and share with law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Other planned features include a school bus display to demonstrate school bus safety and a “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer that shows parents and caregivers common signs of teen substance abuse. There will also be bicycle helmet giveaways.

Vehicle safety will be a major focus. Safe Kids–certified technicians will inspect child safety seats and offer a demonstration of how quickly temperatures can rise inside a parked vehicle. Seniors can take part in CarFit, a program that helps older drivers adjust their seating position, mirrors and other features to better fit their modern vehicles.

MSP Community Service Troopers, department recruiters and representatives from several specialized units will be on hand, including the Office of School Safety, OK2SAY and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They will offer safety resources, answer questions and connect families with ongoing programs.

The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.

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