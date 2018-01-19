State Police investigate fatal traffic crash on I-94

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on January 19, 2018 at approximately 10:12 a.m. at the I-94 east bound exit near Concord Road.

Witnesses reported that a passenger car traveling east on I-94 collided with the rear end of a semi-trailer traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the passenger car, a 58 year old man from South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported and notifications have not been made. State troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE