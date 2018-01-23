State police investigate another freeway shooting

State police are looking into the possibility of another freeway shooting.

The latest happened on I-96 in Kent County's Grand Rapids Township around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a preliminary investigation found a single bullet hit the driver's side door of a vehicle as it was headed east near Cascade Road.

The driver was not hurt.

Police never located the person responsible for at least four freeway shootings last month.

They happened in the Detroit area along I-94 and I-96.

One driver was hit in the leg.

Police believe all those shootings were linked, but only had a description of a car to go on.