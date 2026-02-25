State of Our Main Streets: What East Lansing, Southside Lansing and St. Johns neighbors have to say

While lawmakers in Washington and Lansing delivered their annual addresses this week, the issues that matter most to mid-Michigan families — grocery bills, small business survival, neighborhood safety — play out not in chambers, but on sidewalks. We visited East Lansing, Southside Lansing, and St. Johns to ask one simple question: What's the state of YOUR main street?

EAST LANSING: A college town navigating change

Neighbors in East Lansing shared that they are fans of the variety of businesses downtown and the nightlife they bring. But, they hope to see change when it comes to housing accessibility.

SOUTHSIDE LANSING: A look at Logan Square nearly 3 years after mass shooting

It’s been more than 2 years since the owners of Logan Square entered a settlement agreement with the City of Lansing, promising to make the location safer, after a mass shooting in 2023 that injured 5 young victims. Now that the agreement has expired, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said things are looking up for Logan Square. “There's only a few calls every month and 1 or 2 crimes and our police are working very well with them right now, so that's a win,” Schor said.

ST. JOHNS: A close-knit community invested in its downtown

Neighbors and business owners say there is a lot to love about Clinton Avenue but there is still room to grow. Longtime resident Bruce Bishop says he frequents many of the local shops and enjoys seeing new investment downtown, including a new restaurant and Mint Fest moving entirely downtown this year. Still, he hopes to see empty storefronts filled, saying it is important to have a central place where people can gather.

What's the state of YOUR main street? Share your thoughts with us at newstips@fox47news.com.