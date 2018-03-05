State legislators consider gun-control measures

Fair
State legislators are considering two different gun-control measures that are aimed at teachers and those with mental health symptoms.
One bill that's being developed right now would allow teachers and staff to carry firearms inside schools.
The other is 'red flag' legislation that would allow temporary confiscation of guns from individuals having a threatening mental health crisis.
Lawmakers across the country have begun revisiting state laws following last month's deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.