State health department announces 1st likely monkeypox case in Michigan

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 29, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday evening that it identified the first probable monkeypox (MPV) case in the state.

MDHHS says its initial testing showed a presumptive positive result for the virus in someone who lives in Oakland County.

The person is isolating and is not a threat to the public.

The state health department says it is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts, but the risk of the virus to the general public still is low.

Since the beginning of the global outbreak, just more than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in 51 countries, including the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

Symptoms of MPV include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that resembles pimples or blisters.

MDHHS says symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash can last two to four weeks.

MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs fall off.

There are no treatments for MPV infections, specifically, but health officials say MPV and smallpox viruses are similar genetically, so antiviral drugs and vaccines against smallpox can prevent and treat MPV infections.

Antivirals, such as tecovirimat, could be recommended for people who are more likely to get severely ill, like patients with weakened immune systems.

The CDC has more information about monkeypox on its website.

