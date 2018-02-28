State Health and Human Services Director charged with manslaughter

Cloudy
The prosecution has rested its case in the preliminary exam for the state's top health director facing charges connected to the Flint Water Crisis.
State Health and Human Services Director, Nick Lyon, is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter.
Lyon is the highest ranking state government official criminally charged in the Flint Water Crisis investigation.
He's accused of failing to warn the public about the deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee county in 2014 and 2015.
The involuntary manslaughter charges are related to two men who died during the water crisis.
Lyon is also charged with misconduct in office.
His attorneys will present their case during the preliminary hearing to determine if Lyon will stand trial sometime next month.
Lyon is faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.