State: Flint school district not allowing water testing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan environmental officials say a Flint school district hasn't allowed the state to flush lines or test water inside its buildings.

The Flint Journal reports that Flint Community Schools officials have declined to comment to the newspaper about the issue. Schools and child care centers aren't required to have water tested for lead unless the organizations operate their own water systems.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has tested water at all the other schools, day cares and elderly care facilities in Flint. The agency found that 98.5 percent of samples from the more than 60 building tested fell below the federal lead threshold.

The Flint School District serves about 4,500 students. Flint schools currently receive bottled water through donations from Walmart, Coca-Cola, Nestle and PepsiCo.