State finds violations, suspends funeral home's license

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit funeral home's license has been suspended by the state for alleged violations that include improper storage of cremated remains, cremains without identification and unsanitary embalming room conditions.

Michigan's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs also says Barksdale Funeral Home failed to deposit at least $2,036 from three prepaid funeral contracts with an authorized escrow agent and provided services despite having an expired mortuary science establishment license.

The funeral home has through Monday to complete services or refer families to other licensed funeral homes.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Barksdale.

The mortuary science license of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and the license of its manager were suspended last year after inspectors found violations that included unrefrigerated bodies being stored in a garage.