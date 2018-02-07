State ending privatization of prison food services

The Department of Corrections will resume running food-service operations this summer. Governor Rick Snyder made the announcement during his budget proposal Wednesday morning. The state's contract with Trinity Services Group ends on July 31.

The Snyder administration started privatizing food services in December of 2013 when the state signed a deal with Aramark. There were numerous complaints about the company including food shortages, employees having inappropriate contact with inmates and smuggling. The state ended the contract with Aramark in 2015 and hired Trinity. Many of the same complaints that came about under Aramark were raised while Trinity ran prison kitchens. The Department of Corrections says using Trinity saved tax dollars. But it decided to go back to having state workers do the job because of issues like staff vacancies and turnover, compliance with performance expectations and Trinity's request to get paid more.

Governor Rick Snyder and MDOC Director Heidi Washington will discuss the decision at a budget roundtable at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. News 10 and wilx.com will be there and will have updates to this story.