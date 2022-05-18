State disqualifies candidates from August primary ballots

LANSING, Mich. — The Department of State issued letters Tuesday disqualifying candidates from the August 2022 Primary Election ballot because of flaws on the candidate’s affidavit of identity.
The Michigan Election Law prohibits candidates whose affidavits of identity are missing required information or that contain false statements.
Courts determined the Department of State must require strict compliance with the law and candidates who omit required information cannot be certified on the ballot.
Of the 15 disqualified candidates, four candidates were missing information or information that indicates the candidate is not eligible in the jurisdiction:
- Faiz Aslam (6th District Representative in Congress)
- Michael Shallal (57th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Steven Thomas (31st District State Senator)
- Howard Weathington (3rd District State Senator)
The state disqualified eleven candidates because of false statements regarding their compliance with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act:
- Betty Alexander (6th District State Senator)
- Mellissa Carone (11th District State Senator)
- Ronald Cole (7th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Kahlilia Davis (36th District Court Judge)
- Eddie Kabacinski (14th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Chris Martin (54B District Court Judge)
- Vernon Molnar (7th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Jon Rocha (78th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Alberta Talabi (3rd District State Senator)
- Chase Turner (49th District Representative in State Legislature)
- Lawanda Turner (11th District Representative in State Legislature)
The 15 candidates listed above are required to file with the Michigan Department of State. Other candidates who file with county clerks may be disqualified based on affidavit of identity by the county clerk.
The department says all 15 candidates were disqualified based on their affidavit of identity, not based on the sufficiency of their nominating petitions.
The Board of State Canvassers will decide whether candidates required to submit nominating petitions have submitted enough valid signatures.
The board will have a meeting to do so on May 26.