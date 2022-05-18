State disqualifies candidates from August primary ballots

LANSING, Mich. — The Department of State issued letters Tuesday disqualifying candidates from the August 2022 Primary Election ballot because of flaws on the candidate’s affidavit of identity.

The Michigan Election Law prohibits candidates whose affidavits of identity are missing required information or that contain false statements.

Courts determined the Department of State must require strict compliance with the law and candidates who omit required information cannot be certified on the ballot.

Of the 15 disqualified candidates, four candidates were missing information or information that indicates the candidate is not eligible in the jurisdiction:

Faiz Aslam (6 th District Representative in Congress)

District Representative in Congress) Michael Shallal (57 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Steven Thomas (31 st District State Senator)

District State Senator) Howard Weathington (3rd District State Senator)

The state disqualified eleven candidates because of false statements regarding their compliance with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act:

Betty Alexander (6 th District State Senator)

District State Senator) Mellissa Carone (11 th District State Senator)

District State Senator) Ronald Cole (7 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Kahlilia Davis (36 th District Court Judge)

District Court Judge) Eddie Kabacinski (14 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Chris Martin (54B District Court Judge)

Vernon Molnar (7 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Jon Rocha (78 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Alberta Talabi (3 rd District State Senator)

District State Senator) Chase Turner (49 th District Representative in State Legislature)

District Representative in State Legislature) Lawanda Turner (11th District Representative in State Legislature)



The 15 candidates listed above are required to file with the Michigan Department of State. Other candidates who file with county clerks may be disqualified based on affidavit of identity by the county clerk.

The department says all 15 candidates were disqualified based on their affidavit of identity, not based on the sufficiency of their nominating petitions.

The Board of State Canvassers will decide whether candidates required to submit nominating petitions have submitted enough valid signatures.

The board will have a meeting to do so on May 26.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube