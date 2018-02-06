Starving puppy with serious burns found at West Lansing apartment

This story contains graphic images.

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a starving puppy with serious burns was found at a West Lansing apartment building.

The three month old pit bull arrived at the Capital Area Humane Society last week with third degree burns covering 40% of his body, and suffering from starvation. He was found abandoned at an apartment complex near Saginaw Street and Mall Drive.

The puppy is currently being treated at the CAHS.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Call the Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.