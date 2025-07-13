Stabbing suspect held victim hostage, broke into multiple homes: Bath Township Police

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stabbing suspect is in the hospital after allegedly breaking into multiple homes and stabbing a person, holding them hostage with a knife to their throat.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, a person, whose name has not been released at this time, was walking through yards in the Heathfield Drive area. They said this person was trying to break into vehicles, eventually making their way into a garage and not coming back out.

Law enforcement said dispatch then got a call from a neighbor on Nichols Road saying they had been stabbed by someone who got into their home. When officers got on the scene, they allegedly found the suspect holding a knife to the victim's throat.

The BTPD said the suspect eventually let go of the victim and ran out the side door. They said this is when officers shot at the suspect.

The suspect made their way into another home, locking the door behind them. Police said the person inside that home heard law enforcement trying to break down the door and unlocked it for them, not knowing the suspect was inside.

The suspect tried to get away from police again by going to a neighbor's garage, according to the Bath Township Police Department. Shots were fired again, and a stun gun was used, according to law enforcement.

Police said this is when the suspect was taken into custody "after a short struggle" and then to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

Police said they believe there is no additional threat to the neighborhoods, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. That is per the department's policy. No officers were injured in this incident.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the shots fired. The Bath Township PD is investigating the other parts of the incident.

