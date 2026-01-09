St. Johns terminates city manager Chad Gamble after 'extended period of challenges'

The St. Johns City Commission has terminated City Manager Chad Gamble, effective immediately, following what officials described as an "extended period of challenges in the working relationship."

The announcement came Thursday through the city's Facebook page after the city commission voted to end Gamble's employment.

"The decision was not made lightly, nor did it result from a single incident. It follows an extended period of challenges in the working relationship and comes after prior efforts to address concerns and improve communication and collaboration," the city said.

The city commission has appointed Deputy City Manager Kristina Kinde as interim city manager.

