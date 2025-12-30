St. Johns teen dies in head-on crash

A 15-year-old St. Johns teenage boy died Friday evening in a head-on collision in North Shade Township, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened the day after Christmas around 6:40 p.m. on M-57 near South Ferris Road when a 17-year-old driver from St. Johns attempted to pass a semi truck and struck another vehicle head-on, authorities said.

Four people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The 15-year-old victim died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash. Authorities said deteriorating road conditions and driver inexperience appear to be factors in the collision.

