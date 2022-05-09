Spring is on full display at Tulip Time in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Tulip Time festival will draw hundreds of thousands of people to Holland over the course of the festival.
Here's a quick guide highlighting some of the popular attractions and events around town. The festival runs through Saturday, May 15.
BEST PLACE TO SEE TULIPS
Window on the Waterfront - Tulip gardens include more than 100,000 flowers. The fields and paths are on a large piece of property to the northwest of E. 6th Street and Columbia Avenue.
Tulip Lanes - The Tulip Lanes are 12 miles of plantings along the road just south of the downtown area of Holland. You can drive the route in your car.
8th Street - The downtown area of Holland has plantings that tend to bloom first during the festival.
Centennial Park - The park is between 10th and 12th Streets and River and Central Avenues just south of the downtown shops.
Ottawa County Fairgrounds - 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland. Tulip Immersion Gardens - More than 50,000 tulips are on display designed by a world-renowned Dutch horticulturist. There is a cost to enter the gardens and RESERVATIONS are highly recommended. Tickets are sold for a 2-hour time slot.
Nelis' Dutch Village - 12350 James Street, Holland. Re-creation of an 1800s Dutch village includes 30,000 tulips.
Veldheer Tulip Gardens - 12755 Quincy Street, Holland. A private business has large tulip gardens and tulip bulbs just north of Holland.
Windmill Island Gardens - 1 Lincoln Avenue, Holland. Gardens on the grounds the include a historic working windmill from the Netherlands.
WHERE TO SEE DUTCH DANCERS PERFORM
Dutch Dancers performances last 15-minutes at several locations throughout town.
Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland
Saturday, May 7: 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: 3:30 p.m.
Monday, May 9: 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.
Friday, May 13: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.
Downtown Holland - 8th Street between River and College
Thursday, May 12: 1:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14: 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m.
Beechwood Church - 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland
Saturday, May 7: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
PARADES
Thursday, May 12 - 2 p.m. (Rain Date: Friday, May 13)
The Kinderparade takes place on 8th Street from Columbia to Kollen Park.
Saturday, May 14 - 2 p.m.
The Volksparade steps off at 8th and Columbia and heads down to Holland High School. The parade is proceeded by a White Glove Inspection and Community Street Scrubbing at 1 p.m.
FIREWORKS
Saturday, May 14 - Dusk
The Grand Finale fireworks show takes place at Kollen Park over Lake Macatawa starting at dusk. There will be live music and other events at the park starting at 6 p.m.
THINGS TO DO
There are multiple events that take place around Holland.
A full list of scheduled events for the week are HERE.
Tulip Time started in 1929 with a crop of 100,000 tulips and has grown from there. Here are some historical photos from the festival in 1959.