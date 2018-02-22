SPECIAL REPORT: Do you know the "Move Over" law?

There's an interchange in Bath Township, where U.S.127 and I-69 meet that for one girl, has forever changed her life.
On January 25th, 2000, the father of Megan Preiss, Officer Gary Preiss, pulled over a driver in the southbound lanes of U.S. 127 and was killed by a speeding semi-truck that hit the officer's cruiser, which then hit and killed the 18-year DeWitt Township police veteran.
He was selfless, loved his job but he loved his family even more than that. He put a smile on everyone's face that he came into contact with.
Even though the "Move Over" law didn't go into effect until the next year, if that driver moved over, Megan believes her dad might still be alive.
"I just don't think a lot of people remember the law that you're supposed to get over for emergency vehicles," she said.
On roads like U.S.127 in mid-Michigan, the Emergency Responder Safety Institute estimates 50 tow truck drivers are killed nationwide each year because drivers don't give them enough space. And for police and emergency responders that number is estimated at 10 to 12.
Failing to yield to an emergency vehicle is a misdemeanor and adds four points to your license.
Injure or kill someone and you could serve up to 15 years in prison and have up to $7500 in fines.