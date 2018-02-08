Special committee to investigate abuse

The questions local and state authorities are asking in reference to Larry Nassar's abuse have trickled into Washington. Lawmakers from both sides are calling for a special senate investigation into the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and a group of bipartisan lawmakers announced a plan Wednesday to establish a special committee to investigate both organizations. They want answers to the same questions that many have: who knew what, when did they know it, and why didn't they stop it?
Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) spoke out on Wednesday saying, "The U.S. Olympic committee and USA Gymnastics need to be held accountable."
Senator Tim Scott added to Shaheen's statement saying, "Every single athlete should know that we care, and that we are paying attention."
In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it supports an independent investigation that could show how Nassar's abuse, "Could have gone undetected for so long, and embraces any necessary and appropriate changes."
Meanwhile senators have called for the Olympic Committee's CEO to resign after reports the committee failed to act on abuse claims as early as 2015.