Spartans react to Simon's resignation

Some Michigan State University students were already planning a protest for Friday to call for Lou Anna K. Simon to resign.

The school's newspaper even issued an editorial calling for her to step down.

President Lou Anna K. Simon's resignation comes just hours after lawmakers, petitioners and trustees called for her resignation.

While some Spartans are shocked, others say it’s about time.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker talked to students on campus Wednesday night, just after Simon’s announcement.

MSU Student Body President Lorenzo Santivicca says the university is hurt.

“We stand with the survivors going forward and now we have to make sure everyone is at the table talking about how we're gonna make it right for the Spartans of tomorrow”, said Santivicca.

Gabi Malta, an MSU student says that she’s pleased.

“I feel that as a community Michigan State”, said Malta.

“There's been a lot of tension and we already had a petition lined up for this Friday."

Brandon Mazell is also a student and he says her resignation is a good move.

“The university needs to make some strides and go in a different direction."

De'ayra Hall graduated from MSU in 2017.

She says she’s shocked.

"These types of issues will start to be taken seriously and with her resigning, I guess”, said Hall.

“I don't know how MSU is going to handle that; Wow! I don't know how to feel."

As for Friday’s protest, students are being asked to wear teal to signify the need for change.

Some members of the Izzone plan to wear teal to Friday night's basketball game against Wisconsin.