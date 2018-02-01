Spartans react to crisis on campus

Spartans are sounding off about where they stand on Michigan State University being in the national headlines.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker went to campus to find out if what's going on is on their radar and how they're dealing with it all.

From the Larry Nassar scandal, to President Simon's resignation and now the Board of Trustees voted to bring in former Michigan Governor John Engler as the interim president.

Many students say they can't focus on topics surrounding the university because they're focused on one thing, and one thing only and that's to graduate.

MSU senior Devinnia Moore says although she is concerned about Nassar’s victim’s her focus is on her studies.

“I gotta get out of here and a lot of what's going on is putting a damper on my steps to get out”, said Moore.

A number of students are worried about MSU's reputation.

Student Hiba Abdullah says she believe MSU now has a bad name.

“I’m beginning to fear sort of what Michigan State would look like in front of other universities, grad schools”, said Abdullah.

“You know that's something that's national news at the moment”, Abdullah continued.

Husn Abbasi says she has similar feeling.

“MSU has always had a history about being bad about sexual assault cases but to this extent, it was insane to see”, said Abbasi.

Although Michigan State University has been making headlines a crowd of students still screamed out, “Go green! Go white!”