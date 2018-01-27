Spartans rally, march for change

Lindsey Lemke, who survived Larry Nassar’s abuse, says students want change.

“We as students are the true Spartans”, said Lemke Friday night.

“We will not give up until our questions are answered and the correct action has been taken."

Through the streets of East Lansing, and the Michigan State Campus, dozens of students took part in a March for Change.

Originally, it was intended to call for the resignation of President Simon over her handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

Protesters Susan Haidar and Monica Booker both say they are upset with MSU’s top heads and they want them out.

“Every single Board of Trustees member I want them all to leave and anyone else that was a part of it”, said Booker.

“I want the Board of Trustees… just anyone that heard someone's story and just decided to dismiss it, Sweep it under the rug”, said Haidar.

After she stepped down this week and it light of the ESPN report, it turned into a rally for a cultural change on campus.

Hundreds of people showed up to MSU's campus to support the survivors who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

Stacey Derhammer says she wants the university to move forward and heal.

“We are here to take back our university”, said Derhammer.

“If that means holding people accountable, seeking out truth and bringing things to the light that's what we are here to do and we're here to make sure that this will never happen again.

Many wore teal and awareness ribbons as a symbol of change.

Protesters say although President Simon has resigned MSU needs to clean house, starting at the top.

Demonstrators say the students have the power and they no longer want to be a part of a culture that covers up sexual misconduct.

Signs, chants for change and taking a stance in solidarity to show compassion for sexual assault victims hoping it will bring about a new Spartan leadership.