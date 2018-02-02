Sparrow St. Lawrence Closing E.R.

Sparrow Hospital is announcing that they are closing their emergency room at the St. Lawrence facility in Lansing.

A hospital spokesperson says that the emergency room will be closed no sooner than May 1st.

The St. Lawrence facility is a 16-bed emergency room.

The Behavioral Health, Hospice and Surgical Services will remain on the St. Lawrence campus.

Sparrow plans to add 11 new beds to its emergency room at the main hospital. The spokesperson say they will also add 10 beds to the urgent care across the street from the main hospital.

The spokesperson says that Sparrow leaders will work with the impacted employees and their union representatives to explore other job options in the Sparrow system.