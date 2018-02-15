Sparrow Carson Hospital could lose Medicare Program participation due to infection problems

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has determined that Sparrow Carson Hospital is not in compliance with its infection control standards, and therefore, the hospital could lose its participation in their Medicare program.

In a letter sent earlier this month to the hospital, the CMS wrote that it received a December 12, 2017 allegation survey conducted by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (MDLRA). Based on a review of the MDLRA's findings, the Center determined the hospitals had significant infection control problems.

The letter states the problems could limit the hospital's capacity to render adequate care and ensure the health and safety of patients.

The hospital faces a proposed termination date of May 7, 2018, unless they take the appropriate steps to prove corrective action is being taken.

If CMS and the State find the plan of correction to be acceptable, the State will return, unannounced and prior to the proposed termination date, to verify that the hospital is in compliance with the Federal requirements.

If they are, the action to terminate the provider agreement is rescinded.