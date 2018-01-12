South Lansing Sam's Club open for a couple more weeks

The south Lansing Sam's Club location will be back open for a little while...

The Edgewood Boulevard location is part of the 63 Sam's Club stores that are closing nationwide.

Lansing city council leaders say the shutdown will affect 172 employees.

The store will reopen this Friday morning at ten o'clock like normal, but it will officially close two weeks from today, on Friday, January 26th.

All of the hourly employees there will be terminated effective March 16th and all management will be terminated April 13th.

Shoppers found out the news when they tried to show up to the store on Thursday only to be turned away.

Some of them are now worried how the store closure might affect other businesses in that area.

"Without Sam's here it would be very difficult because of the fact that you have Celebration Cinema and then not much else here other than Target further down so some of those smaller stores could be affected by that," said a concerned shopper.

If you have a Sam's Club membership you can get your membership refunded for the amount left.

The refunds will either be issued in the form of a check or gift card you can use online or at any other Walmart or Sam's Club location.

You can also transfer your membership to any other Sam's club for free with an additional three months added.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the city will do whatever it can to help Sam's Club employees find work elsewhere.

He also says the city is very open to working with developers to fill the empty space.