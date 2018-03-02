Sorority suspended at Central Michigan amid hazing probe

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Officials say a sorority chapter at Central Michigan University has been suspended by its national organization amid an investigation into alleged hazing.

Damon Brown, director of Student Activities and Involvement, tellsMLive.com the Mount Pleasant school was notified last month of Sigma Lambda Gamma's suspension. He says the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority plans to report its findings to the university.

Shannon McNaul, executive director of the organization, says there's no timeframe for completing the investigation but the local chapter is presumed innocent unless found otherwise.

The suspension comes after two fraternities at the school were suspended last fall. Brown says Phi Kappa Tau was suspended through fall 2020 for alcohol abuse, misconduct and hazing involving scavenger hunts. The other suspended fraternity is under investigation, but details haven't been released.