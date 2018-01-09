Soo locks to close down Jan. 15

The US Army Corps of Engineers is shutting down an important river route in Sault Ste. Marie next week.

The announcement comes after a cold spell hit the area.

Last month -- we told you how ice breaking ships had to free two freighters stuck by rapidly forming ice near Neebish Island, which is southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

But the negative temperatures last week didn't do the area any favors.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be doing maintenance on the locks while they're shut down.