Someone donates remains to the Salvation Army

There was a shocking discovery made at the Salvation Army in East Lansing.

Employees think someone mistakenly donated a loved ones ashes.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker spoke with crew members about how they made the discovery and how you can help find the owner.

But, really, what would you do if you literally lost your loved one?

Salvation Army manager Jennifer Hart says she was shocked.

“Like my heart sank, like this is somebody in here”, said Hart.

From furniture, to clothes and even small collectables you can score big deals at the Salvation Army but this discovery might be priceless.

"Not too many people name their cats Betty or an animal”, said Hart as she turned the small canister over holding the remains.

It has a name tag on the bottom that reads, “Betty”.

‘So we're suspecting it could be human remains”, Hart continued.

Staff members at the Salvation Army in East Lansing say they get a lot of unique donations but none quite like Betty.

Hart says she was stunned to see what seems to be ashes found inside of a donation box over the weekend.

"I'm hoping it’s not human remains and it was donated by accident so it can get back to where Betty belongs”, said Hart.

Hart says she called the police and even tried to search for the owner on Facebook but to no avail, no one has claimed the ashes.

"I took her home last night and I put her up in my wedding cabinet”, said Hart.

Hart says she really wants Betty to get back home with her family but if not, she has plans for a resting place.

"If nobody comes forward I'm gonna spread her ashes and probably say a little prayer”, said Hart.

“You know, some kind of memorial thing. I just think that would be the right thing to do."

If you think Betty belongs to you or you may know the owner call the Salvation Army in East Lansing at 800-728-7825.

You can also visit them at 2655 East Grand River in East Lansing, Michigan.