Some athletes from Michigan will compete in Olympics

We're officially thirty days out from the start of the winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Team USA is growing by the day and so far, nearly a dozen athletes from Michigan have made the cut.

Unfortunately-- that does not include Williamston native Hannah Miller who finished in 13th place at the US figure skating championships over the weekend.

However, a half-a-dozen skaters with ties to Michigan performed well enough to make it onto team USA. That includes the "Shib Sibs" of Ann Arbor who took second place in the ice dancing event yesterday.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of Novi and Northville, respectively also made the USA figure skating team, as did Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Hubbell grew up in Okemos and Donohue used to train at the Detroit skating club. Four Michiganders are on team USA for ice hockey.

That includes chad Billins of Marysville who co-captained Ferris state to its first "frozen four" appearance in school history in 2012. And Jim Slater of Lapeer, the first player at Michigan State to record forty or more points in three straight seasons since 1999.

The US Olympic short track speed-skating team is made up of two people from Michigan. Ryan Pivirotto of Ann Arbor and Jessica smith from Melvindale who competed in the 2014 winter games in Sochi.

Team USA is expected to reach about two-hundred-forty athletes.

Once we learn if and when other Michiganders are added to it we'll be sure to let you know.