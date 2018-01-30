Snyder wants higher landfill fee to fund cleanup programs

12:23 PM, Jan 30, 2018

PATTAYA, THAILAND - JULY 30: Plastic garbage is piled up at a landfill on the island of Koh Larn on July 30, 2017 in Pattaya,Thailand. Koh Larn which lies just off the coast of Pattaya attracts thousands of tourists a day which stresses the island's infrastructure, along with its waste-management system.  (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Paula Bronstein
2017 Getty Images

John Flesher, David Eggert, AP - LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder wants to boost Michigan's fee for taking waste to landfills and use the revenue to clean up contaminated sites and fund other environmental protections programs.

Snyder said Tuesday his plan is a replacement for the Clean Michigan Initiative, a bond issue approved by voters in 1998 that generated $675 million before drying up last year. He wants to raise the landfill dumping fee from 36 cents per ton to $4.75 per ton, which would generate $79 million a year.

The Republican governor says other Midwestern states charge as much as $13 per ton for landfill waste disposal.

In addition to restoring thousands of polluted industrial sites, the fee increase would provide grants to encourage more recycling and water quality monitoring, along with state park infrastructure improvements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top