Snyder is studying 'best practices' to stop school shootings

Gov. Rick Snyder says his administration is studying "best practices" across the U.S. to combat gun violence in the wake of shootings at a Florida high school and at Central Michigan University.

The governor hopes to make a proposal "relatively soon."

He reiterates his support for "red flag" legislation that would let law enforcement or family members go to court to seek the removal of guns from dangerous people, "as long as it's done with due process."

Snyder appears less open, however, to increasing Michigan's minimum age to buy guns. It's now age 18.

Snyder spoke to reporters Wednesday after signing a bill to upgrade 911 systems.

Numerous gun-related proposals are percolating in the Republican-led Legislature, such as arming trained teachers and potentially boosting funding for school security.