4:50 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Courtesy of Pamela Taylor

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is refusing to shut down twin oil pipelines in a Great Lakes waterway so their external coating can be inspected for gaps. Snyder told the Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board in a letter Monday the state could run short of propane if the flow of oil and liquid natural gas through Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 were halted during winter. A section of the pipeline runs through the waterway linking Lakes Michigan and Huron.

