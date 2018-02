Snowy morning commute for many

The snow is falling, again, and the roads for the morning commute are covered and slick. FOX 47 took a drive along I-96 East in Okemos to get an up close look at the conditions.

Don't be concerned, as always our camera is mounted on the dash and our driver has both hands on the wheel.

We are learning about snow closings and delays as well as some accidents starting to cause back-ups for your commute.

Stay with FOX 47 as we keep you updated on the changing conditions.