Snowmobiler badly hurt in crash on city street in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a snowmobiler was critically injured when he crashed into a car on a city street in Flint.

Police say the 51-year-old man was riding on a snow-covered neighborhood street when he crashed into the passenger side of a car at an intersection about noon Tuesday.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash and say the car's driver was cooperating with investigators. The snowmobile driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Flint Police Detective Tyrone Booth says snowmobiles are not allowed on the city streets.