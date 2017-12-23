Snow tubing hill at Hawk Island

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -- The Hawk Island Snow Tubing Hill opens for the season on Friday, December 22 at 4 pm and stays open until 8 pm.

There are multiple 16 ft wide sculpted snow lanes, and a magic carpet uphill conveyor is used to transport riders to the top of the hill.

They use snowmaking machines to give riders a little more time to tube.

There is not a specific age requirement, but all riders must be able to exit the snow tubes on their own after getting to the bottom of the hill.

There will also be outdoor fires, hot chocolate, and s'mores.

There is an entrance fee at Hawk Island.

FOR A LIST OF HOURS AND PRICES, CLICK LINK BELOW

LINK: HAWK ISLAND SNOW TUBING