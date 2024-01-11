Snow to stick around in Michigan following notable winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — Winter storm warnings have been issued throughout the state of Michigan through Saturday in anticipation for a strong low-pressure system to bring accumulating snow to our region. Impacts include blowing snow that could lead to low visibility and strong winds capable of knocking down power lines and tree limbs.

However, once the storm moves through, Michigan will not be finished with the winter weather. Behind the low, a mass of arctic air is expected to advance over Lake Michigan and create the potential for Lake-effect snow.

This phenomena occurs when cool air passes over a warm body of water that allows for a transfer of heat and moisture into lower parts of the atmosphere. From this clouds will form and additional snow bands will produce more snowfall for the lake shore and several miles inland.

With the extremely gusty winds, we could also see this lake effect move into central lower Michigan and create hazards including poor travel conditions through Monday.

