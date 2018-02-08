Snow projected to begin between 3 - 5 AM Friday morning

UPDATE: A winter storm bearing down on parts of the Midwest is expected to hit between 3-5 AM and dump up to a foot of snow on parts of southern Michigan.

Snow continues through the day, tapering off by evening. Some heavier bursts will occur, but the primary theme is that it's just going to keep snowing.

Ingham Co. is saying that 4-7" is a pretty good bet for northern parts of the county with heavier amounts in the southern half, which could see 5-9", maybe even 10 plus inches.

Officials are saying it won't be windy, and the snow will be heavy, but the wind directions can change continuously so expect some drifting to be an issue.

11:30 AM

The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8 to 12 inches by day's end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are forecast.

In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5 to 9 inches forecast in Detroit and its suburbs.

Lower accumulations are expected to the north. Forecasters say travel will be "very difficult to impossible" at times.

