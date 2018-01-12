Snow and falling temperatures will make for a slippery morning commute

Arctic Air rushes back into Mid-Michigan today. Early morning temperatures above freezing will be back in the mid 20s by mid-morning. Temperatures fall into the low 20s by mid-afternoon. The timing is not great for the morning drive. Wet roadways will quickly turn icy with the falling temperatures and wet snow.

A wintry mix of snow/sleet/ freezing rain will transition quickly to wet snow this morning. Snow accumulations in most areas should be 1-3'', but a few areas potentially could see a heavier snowfall. The bulk of the snow will be on the ground by lunchtime today. A few breaks develop in the clouds this afternoon.

Tonight through Sunday should be partly cloudy and cold. Lows tonight drop back to the single digits. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens to near 20.