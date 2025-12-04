SNAP benefits face stricter work mandates as exemptions eliminated

LANSING, Mich. — More neighbors will now have to meet 20-hour per week work requirements to continue receiving SNAP benefits under new rules implemented by the Trump administration.

Age limit raised: SNAP work requirements now apply to people up to age 64 (previously 54).

Fewer exemptions: Some previously available exemptions have been eliminated.

Local divide: Community leaders disagree on whether the changes help or harm recipients



The changes raise the age limit from 54 to 64 for people who must work, train, or volunteer at least 80 hours per month to qualify for assistance. The new rules have also eliminated some exemptions that were previously available.

Jerry Norris, founder of The Fledge in Lansing, said his organization has been helping neighbors on SNAP since the government shutdown.

"24 hours a day, seven days a week, our free stand is being used and that to me is a sign that we are failing our people," Norris said.

Norris believes the changes could harm vulnerable populations.

"You're risking everybody else to just have some line that you can say hey we got rid of three people that were defrauding the government for two hundred dollars a month," Norris said.

However, Ingham County Republican Party Co-Chair Normal Shinkle supports the new requirements.

"Requiring people to go to school or get trained for a job is very reasonable if you're going to take money from other taxpayers," Shinkle said. "I don't know why people would be exempt unless you can't get out of the house. If your handicap that's something else."

Norris emphasized the importance of nutrition assistance programs.

"It's much better for society if people were well fed and had the nutrition that they needed," Norris said.

The new changes are now in effect.

