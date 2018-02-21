Simulator teaches teens about distracted driving

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 27°
A Michigan non-profit is teaming up with General motors to teach teens about the dangers of distracted driving.
Students at Lansing Catholic High School got to experience a distracted driving simulator Tuesday thanks to GM and the Peers Foundation.
The simulator exposes teenagers to real life distractions like phone calls, texts, and social media notifications.
Distracted driving claimed more than 3,000 lives in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.