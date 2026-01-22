Simple tips to save money on heating bills during cold weather

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a cold week here across our neighborhoods, leaving me turning up the heat. I wanted to know what I could do to save a little extra during weeks like this, so I looked into tips and tricks neighbors can take to stay warm and save money.

Lower thermostat 1 degree = 1-3% savings on heating bills.

Change furnace filter monthly to prevent system breakdowns.

Call 211 for help paying energy bills.



If you're turning up the thermostat like me, you're going to want to do everything you can to contain the heat within your home. Well, because you're paying for it.

"We're trying to save pennies, we're trying to save dollars, but at the same time we do need to run the heat," said Brian Wheeler at Consumers Energy.

Wheeler tells me there are many ways to save on your heat bill.

"For every degree that you adjust your thermostat, you can save 1-3% on your bills," Wheeler said.

From changing that thermostat by one degree or even putting a towel under the door, Wheeler says it's also important to change your filter.

"Make sure you're changing your furnace filter once a month in the winter, so that your whole system is working efficiently," Wheeler said.

Not only does this save money, but it also prevents your HVAC system from breaking.

"That filter can get caked up with dust, dog hair, really anything, and if there's not enough airflow going through your furnace, it'll shut down," Alex Zito said.

Alex Zito is the operations director with Hager Fox Heating and Cooling, and tells me this is the busiest time of year for them.

"The moment that temperature dips below zero, even with the wind, our phones are going to light up and they won't stop," Zito said.

Wheeler says if anyone is having trouble paying their bill this month, there are resources available to help.

"Calling 211 is going to connect you with nonprofits resources to help with your energy bill, housing costs, and so much more," Wheeler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

