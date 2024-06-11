Silence the Violence Month of Action, events planned statewide

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) — Silence the Violence Month of Action continues in our neighborhoods Wednesday, June 12 with an event in East Lansing. And is one of more than 30 gun prevention events across Michigan.

Silence the Violence began 17 years ago in Detroit at the Church of the Messiah. Now, it has spread across the state due to the rise of gun violence and the expansion of the movement.

Over the past year, Michigan has passed several new gun violence laws. This includes the safe storage law, red flag laws and the expansion of background checks.

An event will be hosted at East Lansing Public Library on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. The event is for ages 12-18 for the Soul Box Art Project.

Silence the Violence is a movement that marches to honor the memory of loved one that were lost to gun violence.

In addition to marching, events include training's, vigils and fairs.

For a list of events and how to register, visit the Silence the Violence website.

