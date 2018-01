Happening this Tuesday afternoon, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, members of City Council and other city leaders will be unveiling signs renaming a section of road in Lansing in honor of civil rights activist Cesar E. Chavez.

The name replaces Grand River Avenue through a section of Lansing's Old Town neighborhood.

The city council gave the green light to the name change back in October.

The unveiling takes place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.