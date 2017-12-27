Shri Thanedar says Whitmer should drop out of Governor's race

A democrat running to be Michigan's next Governor is calling on his opponent and fellow democrat Gretchen Whitmer to drop out of the race.



The Detroit News says Shri Thanedar called for Gretchen Whitmer to bow out of the race on Tuesday over what he says was her decision to not take up sexual misconduct allegations against Larry Nassar.



Whitmer was interim Ingham County Prosecutor when former patients of Nassar started making reports of sexual assault against him to Michigan State University police.



She says her office was ready to move forward on charges of sexual assault but police reports or warrants were not sent to her office.



Instead they were sent to the State Attorney General's office which happened when the initial allegations were made in multiple counties.



The week before Christmas Whitmer sent a letter to the MSU Board of Trustees calling on MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign over the Nassar controversy.



Earlier this month the board said Simon had their full support and even offered her a raise in her salary.



She turned down the money and asked for it be directed into a scholarship program.