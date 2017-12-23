Shoppers flock stores for last minute items before holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Many stores across Mid-Michigan are beginning to see more foot traffic as the holiday draws near.

Lines were backed up Friday afternoon at the Meijer location at 6200 S Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing.

Long lines are expected throughout the rest of the weekend.

Grocery delivery is available if you don’t want to deal with long lines. That does include general merchandise such as electronics.

Meijer management has been prepared for the rush.

“We're trying to react as soon as we can,” said Marli Schnepp, the store director. “If we have people in other parts of the store that are trained at the registers, we’ll are trying to get them on lines to get customers in and out quickly.”

Many stores will be open until Christmas Eve, including Meijer which will close at 7 p.m.

Kohl's won't close again until six p-m on Christmas Eve.

Toys-R-Us started a 63 hour marathon Friday morning. That runs through 9 p.m. Sunday.