Sheriff's investigation into attempted courtroom attack complete

An investigation into an attempted courtroom attack during Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing is complete.

Randall Maragraves, a father of three Nassar survivors, lunged at Nassar Friday after asking the judge if he could have "five minutes in a locked room with this demon." He was taken down by bailiffs before he could reach Nassar.

According to Eaton County Undersheriff Jeff Cook, an investigation into the incident is finished and the reports will be at the Prosecutor's Office within the next day for their review. It will be up to the Prosecutor's Office to decide on whether Margraves will face charges.

Margraves was held in contempt of court after the attack, before Judge Cunningham released him Friday. He later apologized at a news conference.