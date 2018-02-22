Sheriff: Deaths of woman, 2 kids treated as murder-suicide

1:08 PM, Feb 22, 2018
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

A mid-Michigan sheriff says he's treating the deaths of a Detroit-area woman and two young children as a murder-suicide.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Wednesday that 31-year-old Nikita Landrum of Farmington Hills and 3-year-old Mikayla Walker were found dead the day before inside a car parked outside a drain maintenance center, and 2-year-old Dariel Walker II was found dead outside the car.

Cunningham says all three had gunshot wounds and police recovered a handgun at the scene in Bangor Township.

It wasn't clear why the family was in the Bay City area, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

