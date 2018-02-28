Sexual assault bills passed by state senate

Cloudy
A state senate panel unanimously passed a package of bills on Tuesday aimed at protecting children from sexual assault.
However, some concerns were raised about one of the bills from lobbyists for the catholic church in Michigan and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The bills include an extension of the statute of limitations for both civil and criminal cases of sexual assault against children to 30 years after a person's 18th birthday.
This means accusers can file a lawsuit until they turn 48 years old. The proposal would also apply to any actions that could have occurred since 1993.
The Michigan Catholic Church and ACLU say changing the statute of limitations could be deemed unconstitutional if it is not limited to future incidents.
The legislation is included in a 10 bill package supported by the survivors of former MSU and team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Senators supported the bills after hearing from some of Nassar victims.
The legislation is now headed to the full senate for review.